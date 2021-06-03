ENTERPRISE — Kit Tyler has lived in Enterprise for 45 years, having moved here with her now-late husband, Dennis Tyler, from the Portland area for the opportunity of him teaching school in Joseph.
Dennis taught there for 32 years, while Kit worked in medical records at Winding Waters Clinic for about 18 years.
The Tylers raised three children here and have one grandchild. They’ve all moved on from Wallowa County, however.
She recently shared her thoughts about living in Wallowa County.
What’s your favorite thing about Wallowa County?
I would say the beauty, the quiet, the people, everything about it, actually. I’m not too crazy about winter, but other than that, I like it.
What are your thoughts on multiple allegations of harassment of employees by Joseph City Council and its alleged “dysfunction’?
I have not paid a lot of attention to it. I’ve read about it, but I really don’t have any thoughts on it. I’m just glad it’s not happening in Enterprise. I wouldn’t want to see it happen anywhere.
How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected you?
It’s made me more aware. It’s something I didn’t want, but I see some good that’s come out of it, such as being more careful, which we all should be about being around others. I have had my first shot and get my second shot next week. The Pfizer shot.
What have you learned from living in Wallowa County?
That it’s a very caring community of people. It’s nice to live away from all the hubbub (of big cities) and that people are willing to help each other.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
Make sure there will be a job waiting for them, I think. Once you move here, there’s a chance to find a job, but I think that to have plans ahead would be a good idea.
— Bill Bradshaw, Wallowa County Chieftain
