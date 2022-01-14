ENTERPRISE — Amy Meredith moved to Enterprise in January 2015, brought here by “a relationship.”
She moved here from Boise, Idaho, where she’d lived for 28 years after living in other cities in Oregon and Washington state, including Elgin and La Grande.
“As a kid, my parents moved quite a bit,” she said. “I graduated from high school in Idaho and stayed put.”
She works as a certified public accountant in a small practice here doing payroll and tax returns for local contractors.
She recently shared her thoughts about living in Wallowa County.
What’s your favorite thing about Wallowa County?
No stoplights — not a one in the whole, entire county is our claim to fame. Going back to Boise now, and Wallowa County’s a lot more peaceful. Going into Boise and you can just feel your blood pressure going up. It’s peaceful here.
What are you looking forward to in 2022?
A trip to Kauai (a Hawaiian island) and I hope for COVID being over. I hope for no more variants and that COVID just comes to an end.
Did you make a New Year’s resolution?
Not this year. I like to joke that when you’re pretty close to perfect, there’s no reason. Honestly, I quit smoking and quit vaping in 2021, so that covered me for the new year.
Have you broken it yet?
It’s four months and counting and I’m still going strong.
What do you think of the return of the Eagle Cap Extreme Sled Dog Race?
We helped on that two years ago and I’m happy to see it come back. This time of year, I get busy (as a CPA), I have my head down and don’t notice. We were involved running stuff into the camp two years ago and might do it again if they call on us.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
If you come to a place because you love it, don’t change it. … We don’t have this and we don’t have that, but don’t come here and expect that’s going to change. And don’t bring stoplights.
