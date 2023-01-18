VoicesWebb 5523.jpg

Stirling Webb

Enterprise

ENTERPRISE — Stirling Webb thinks of himself as the “Easter Bunny” because every Easter, he hides 100 glass Easter eggs around Wallowa County for people to find.

They’re eggs he’s been blowing at his Moonshine Glass Art shop in Enterprise for the past four years, along with a variety of other blown glass.

— Bill Bradshaw, Wallowa County Chieftain

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.