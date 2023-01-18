ENTERPRISE — Stirling Webb thinks of himself as the “Easter Bunny” because every Easter, he hides 100 glass Easter eggs around Wallowa County for people to find.
They’re eggs he’s been blowing at his Moonshine Glass Art shop in Enterprise for the past four years, along with a variety of other blown glass.
“I’m the Easter Bunny and it’s a really big part of my business now and I’m already planning for it,” Webb said.
His wife, Emily Bright, owns B. Bright Vintage in Joseph and their daughter lives in Ashland while going to college.
“Hopefully, she’ll land back home at some point,” he said.
Webb said they moved here 13 years ago to take care of his mother when she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.
“I came out for a visit and she wasn’t doing well, so I decided to move out here and help her,” he said. “That’s what brought me out here and got me rooted here. I just can’t say enough good things about this place.”
Webb said his favorite thing about Wallowa County is “the community.”
He said it’s the tight-knit nature of that community that appeals to him.
“Everybody looks out for each other,” he said. “I can’t think of another county in Oregon or anywhere that feels like one neighborhood.”
His new year’s resolution goes right back to his business.
“To blow more glass,” he said.
Looking back at last year, he believes 2022 was a good year for him.
“It was my best year yet,” he said.
He’s also looking forward to the Eagle Cap Extreme Sled Dog Race, which starts this week.
“This time of year, I have a little more time on my hands so I get out and check out that kind of stuff,” he said. “It’s an emotional experience, so I try to make it every year.”
When it comes to people who are thinking about moving here, Webb’s advice is to “stay away because the winters are cold. There’s no work, terrible traffic. But people don’t live here because they have to; it’s because they want to.”
