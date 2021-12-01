ENTERPRISE — Marita Van Patten has only lived in Enterprise since April, having moved here from Damascus in Clackamas County.
“My brother-in-law is a truck driver and heard about Joseph, that it’s quite beautiful,” she said. “We were homeless, living on Hurricane Creek. There was snow on the ground there and at the lake. We went up to Salt Creek, but there was snow on the ground there, too.”
Eventually, she obtained an apartment at the historic Enterprise Mercantile and Milling Co. Building in Enterprise.
“We’re grateful for running water, doors, walls,” now that it’s been snowing, she said.
She recently shared her thoughts about living in Wallowa County.
What’s your favorite thing about Wallowa County?
It’s a lot calmer here (than in urban Clackamas County.) People here are nice. The frequency is a lot lower. People are friendly. They look you in the eye. They genuinely want to know how you are. They help each other.
What does Christmas mean to you?
I’m not religious. It’s to help each other. It’s not the gifting. I think it’s gotten blown out of proportion with the commercialism. It has to get back to helping one another, helping those in need.
Do you have a favorite Christmas song? What?
How about the “Three Wise Men?”
Are you concerned about the coronavirus pandemic?
No. I have an opposite theory on that one. A pandemic, to me, going back to the 1800s, is where you have bodies piled up on the sidewalk and they had to come take them out in a dump truck or a wagon and cart them away. It was scary. (Presidential medical advisor Anthony) Fauci should be arrested. … That guy’s a lunatic.
What do you think of government mandates on face masks and vaccinations?
The masks harm you. You’re not supposed to be breathing in your own discharge. It’s dangerous. Our immune system is stronger than the vaccination.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
If you like peace and quiet, this is the place to come, except during tourist season. I love it here. I love to look at the mountains, it’s like they were painted by God.
