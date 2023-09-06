Randy Morgan
Enterprise
reporter
ENTERPRISE — Randy Morgan, a native of Everett, Washington, has lived in Wallowa County for 46 years, coming here to pursue his goal of teaching music.
“I got the job teaching music here in 1977 after graduating from Washington State University,” he said, adding that he doesn’t want to move anywhere else. “We like it here.”
Morgan said his primary instrument is French horn, but in recent years he’s taken to the trumpet more. He is often seen playing taps at veterans’ gatherings.
But it’s not always veterans’ or patriotic get-togethers.
“When the Pendleton Round-Up starts, I’ll play trumpet and be musical director for the Pendleton Round-Up Mounted Band,” he said, and he’ll be mounted, too.
Morgan retired as Enterprise School’s music teacher in 2015 and now spends much of his time with both the local and state Elks organizations. He’s secretary of the Enterprise Elks Lodge.
He and his wife, Nancy, have two daughters — Jessie and Katie — who have four grandkids between them.
Morgan said his favorite thing about Wallowa County is the people.
“I love the people,” he said. “They’re usually always friendly. Even if I don’t know who they are or they don’t know who I am, they’re usually friendly.”
As summer winds down, Morgan is thinking about the functions he’ll take part in.
“We’ve got the Round-Up coming up and numerous Elks functions across the state,” he said, adding that he’s also a state trustee for the Oregon State Elks Association.
Morgan’s hoping the weather will hold and prevent an active fire season.
“If we keep getting the rain without the lightning, yes, fire season should be easier on us,” he said.
Morgan acknowledges the need for more affordable housing in Wallowa County. As for a solution, he said property owners could help.
“I know there are people in the county who do own housing and they’re not allocating anything,” he said, adding that vacation homes and apartments in town could be opened up. “It is a problem.”
When it comes to people thinking about moving here, he said “It’s fine. We welcome anybody.”
He said those folks need to be aware of what it’s like living in a smaller town.
— Bill Bradshaw
Wallowa County Chieftain
