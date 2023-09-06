VoicesMorgan 9552.jpg

Randy Morgan

Enterprise

ENTERPRISE — Randy Morgan, a native of Everett, Washington, has lived in Wallowa County for 46 years, coming here to pursue his goal of teaching music.

“I got the job teaching music here in 1977 after graduating from Washington State University,” he said, adding that he doesn’t want to move anywhere else. “We like it here.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.