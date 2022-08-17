ENTERPRISE — Craig Yaw moved his family from Molalla six years ago in the dead of winter, but that has a lot to do with why they stayed.
“It was wintertime, we came into a foot and a half of snow,” he said. “There was hardly any people and we knew it was the spot to be. One way in and one way out.”
A farrier by trade for 30 years, he also owns small businesses in Joseph — a laundromat, car wash and a couple vacation rentals.
Craig and wife, Kathleen, have three daughters.
He said his favorite thing about Wallowa County is the camaraderie of the community and community effort that breeds.
He doesn’t expect to do a lot of “playing” during the summer, but he will have a lot of horseshoeing work to do.
“I’m just looking forward to getting through the summer and into the fall,” he said. “Summer’s work for us; fall’s when we can take off a bit of time.”
With his kids involved in the Wallowa County Fair, he said his favorite part of the fair is the junior rodeo.
Among the food vendors, he said his favorite are the hamburgers.
With the increased fire restrictions imposed by the Oregon Department of Forestry, Yaw said he’s not worried.
“I’m not the worrying type,” he said.
He believes his own experience would serve as a good example for anyone thinking about moving here.
“Come out in the winter and see how it is,” he said. “And you’ve got to bring your job with you. But we just really enjoy the pace of life here. It reminds us of the Oregon Coast when we were kids in the ’70s.”
