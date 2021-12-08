ENTERPRISE — Jim Pace has lived in Enterprise his entire life, and he’s not the first generation.
“This is home for me,” he said. “My dad was born out on Prairie Creek.”
Now retired, he worked for the Wallowa County Grain Growers for 45 years in a variety of capacities.
“Growing up here, I’ve known a lot of people and that’s one thing I really enjoy about being here, all the people that I’ve grown up with, to be able to see them and how they’re doing, along with the newcomers coming in, being able to meet them and see how they’re doing, how they’re adjusting to the community.”
He and his wife, Leslie, who worked in medical billing for many years, have two daughters, a son and five grandchildren. Although some of the grandkids are nearing marriageable age, there aren’t any great-grandkids yet.
“We’re hoping it’ll be a while longer,” he said.
He recently shared his thoughts about living in Wallowa County.
What’s your favorite thing about Wallowa County?
I enjoy looking out every day and thanking the Lord I get to live here.
What does Christmas mean to you?
A lot of things. Bringing back memories from when we were kids and creating new memories with our own families. And, of course, (it’s about) the birth of Christ that we celebrate who came into this world to save us from our sins.
Do you have a favorite Christmas song? Why?
“Silent Night,” it’s one of those that actually brings everything to a head and relates the story of Christ and His birth and how we’re to be reverent about it.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
Leave everything they didn’t like behind. Don’t bring any bad baggage. Be kind to one another.
