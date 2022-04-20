ENTERPRISE — Patrick McQueen has been in Enterprise only five months, and he already finds it a pleasant place to live. But finding a place has been difficult.
“I came up here because we needed a place to stay and have relatives here,” he said. “We figured there was a lot of places to stay, from what we were told, but that’s not so much the case.”
He recently shared his thoughts about living in Wallowa County.
What’s your favorite thing about Wallowa County?
The people. Everyone’s really nice, friendly, helpful. A lot more so than other places.
What does Easter mean to you?
It’s a time to show kids whatever values you want to teach them. It seems like the best time of year for kids to learn things like that.
What are you looking forward to once the weather warms?
Getting outside without being freezing. I don’t do a lot of outdoors stuff, but I do like to explore and meet new people.
What do you think of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine?
I think it’s one of the stupidest moves they could’ve made. They’re doing it because they think it belongs to them because it used to be a part of them many, many years ago and they just refuse to let go. It’s just atrocious what they’re doing to them.
How is the high price of fuel affecting you directly?
It’s definitely a lot harder to get around. There’s a lot of commuting and it costs a lot to go anywhere.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
It’s a really nice area, but it’s a little hard to find a place once you’re in town. But there are really nice people, really nice services.
