ENTERPRISE — A former teacher at Enterprise Elementary School, Margaret Grace taught art for more than a half-dozen years.
“I got to do a lot, anything they wanted to work with with me, colors and stuff that I did with them,” she said. “I taught a lot of young kids.”
She’s lived here more than a half-century, seeing both her kids born here. She and her husband, Frazier Grace, have two grandchildren. He worked as a health care professional and both Graces are retired now, enjoying their place midway between Enterprise and Joseph.
Margaret said her favorite thing about Wallowa County is simply “everything.”
But simply living here is her real favorite.
“I just love living here,” she said. “When I go to my son’s (in Beaverton), it’s too full of people going everywhere. This is much more comfortable.”
One of the things she likes about the county is last month’s Eagle Cap Extreme Sled Dog Race.
“I didn’t get to see very much of it, but I went up there on my own,” she said. “I didn’t know if I could do it still, but I could.”
Now that we’re nearly halfway through winter, she has a few plans.
“I like to work at my house, our little farm,” she said.
Margaret made no new year’s resolution, so she can’t say she broke it.
Looking back on 2022, she feels it was a pretty good year.
When it comes to people thinking about moving here, she doesn’t want city folks overcrowding the county.
“There’s too many coming in here,” she said. “It’s getting to where the billionaires are buying all the houses.”
