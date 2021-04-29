JOSEPH — Lynn Wolf moved here some 13 years ago with her now-deceased husband after visiting numerous times.
“I’d start crying when we’d have to leave town and my husband said, ‘I guess we have to move,’ ” she said.
So they moved from their former home south of Portland.
Wolfe is “mostly retired,” though she said she still does a bit of interior decorating and design work.
She has one daughter and son-in-law who live here and another son who is moving over here from the west side. Two other sons live in the Beaverton area.
Wolf recently shared her thoughts about living in Wallowa County.
What’s your favorite thing about Wallowa County?
I love the fresh air, the scenery, the no traffic. The people here are great. They support a lot of good causes. There’s a wide variety of people.
What are your thoughts on Larry Braden resigning as city administrator over alleged harassment by council members?
I did not hear that, so I don’t have any thoughts on it at this time.
What’s your opinion of Joseph city government?
I’ve been waiting to give the new administration some time, but that’s all for now. I haven’t attended any meetings, so I have no thoughts on that.
How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected you?
It’s kept me home a lot. It wasn’t super difficult for me, but I’ve thought it was important that we all pay attention to the protocols.
Have you gotten the vaccine against COVID-19 or are you planning to get it?
You bet; I’ve gotten the two shots of Moderna.
Which vaccine did you prefer?
I didn’t care.
What have you learned from living in Wallowa County?
To slow down and enjoy what’s around me. I’ve always tried to do that, but it’s easier to do here.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
Come with an open mind and an open heart. I would hope that they would be ready to improve on the things they love here. We’re going to have to embrace some change, but we don’t want change to be just for the sake of change to bring what you’re used to here. A lot of people had a reason to move here and why destroy that?
