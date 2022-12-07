ENTERPRISE — Philip “Pip” Redding has lived in Enterprise for almost eight years, having moved here after a brief time in Portland and having grown up in Tennessee.
He said work with the U.S. Forest Service brought him here.
“I only lived (in Portland) briefly, but it was enough,” he said.
He added that friends he’d known beforehand were here and after visiting them, he decided Wallowa County was where he wanted to settle.
While finishing work on a master’s degree, Redding is working part-time for the Greater Hells Canyon Council, a nonprofit conservation group based in La Grande.
“But most of the staff lives here in the county,” he said.
Redding said the access to public land is one of his favorite things about Wallowa County.
“Also, the small-town vibe really fits my lifestyle,” he said.
He called the hailstorm that hit Wallowa on Aug. 11 “pretty amazing.”
“I’m astounded by how powerful nature can be,” he said. “My heart goes out to the folks who got clobbered. It was a bad deal for them. It was the first thing like that I’ve heard of around here.”
As winter descends upon the county, Redding has a few chores in mind.
“I’m getting my skis waxed and a few chores around the house,” he said.
He plans to be going to Fergi — he spent Thanksgiving there.
As Christmas draws near, bring a single guy affects him.
“For the past decade, I haven’t made an effort to be around my family for the holidays,” he said. “Although I have fond memories of spending Christmas with the family and cooking good food, out of choice and circumstance I have to find that here.”
That generally means getting together with friends and exchanging gifts or playing in the snow.
“The Christian element of it does not connect with me personally as a non-Christian,” he said.
When it comes to people who are thinking about moving here, Redding’s advice is to consider the options for housing.
“Think long and hard about it,” he said. “Do some preparation because rentals are almost impossible to find. If it’s a situation where you could live anywhere and work remotely, I think it’s a person’s duty to integrate themselves into the community in a meaningful way.”
— Bill Bradshaw, Wallowa County Chieftain
