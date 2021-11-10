JOSEPH — Glenn Smith moved to Wallowa County three years ago and lives between Enterprise and Joseph.
“We visited the grandkids one too many times and ended up moving here,” he said of his reasons for moving to Wallowa County.
A community health worker, he works for Winding Waters Community Health Center.
“I’m basically the bridge between people with needs and the resources to help them,” he said. “Everything — whether it be transportation, finances, dental, medical or whatever. I do a bit of everything.”
He and wife Sarah have seven children and seven grandchildren. Five of the kids live in the county and six of the grandkids do.
Sarah Smith operates the Flannel Lantern Boutique in Joseph, which the couple owns.
He recently shared his thoughts about living in Wallowa County.
What’s your favorite thing about Wallowa County?
The sense of community. Whether there’s a catastrophe or an event, the community just rallies together, comes together and helps or supports.
Now that we’re well into fall, what’s your favorite season? Why?
Summer. I like the long hours of daylight and the opportunity to spend more time outside.
What will you be thankful for on Thanksgiving?
My circumstances — family, friends, the beauty around here.
What do you look forward to this winter?
I love winter. I guess just winter recreation.
Are you concerned about the coronavirus pandemic?
No. (And he’s not vaccinated.) But I do contact surveillance; part of my job is COVID related. I’m optimistic about it.
What do you think of government mandates on face masks and vaccinations?
I’m working under a religious exemption. I don’t know that the government should dictate what we put in our bodies.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
Come and experience it for a year before you commit. I think you need to take in all four seasons. We waited to sell our house until almost three years here to make sure this was a good fit for us. It’s a big change, coming here.
