ENTERPRISE — Trina Rice and her husband, Jim, moved to Wallowa County 5½ years ago to be near their grandchildren. They settled at a place between Enterprise and Joseph.
“My daughter married Devin Patton, a local boy, and they started having babies,” she said. “We thought it might be a good idea to check this place out and hang out with our grandbabies.”
The Rices moved here from Oregon’s west side.
“It’s a big change, for me at least, with the shopping,” she said. “And, we used to have a big, beautiful garden, asparagus and grapes and everything. We don’t do that anymore; we have a small garden, but it’s good. We do the root vegetables. We got some advice from some locals when we moved here about what grows best, so we do beets, onions and carrots.”
The Rices are both retired, Jim from construction and Trina from a 911 dispatch center.
She said her favorite thing about Wallowa County is the opportunity for solitude.
“If I don’t want to hear a voice, I don’t have to,” she said. “I can just squirrel away. And the pace here is good.”
As spring has sprung, Trina is looking forward to traveling to her other daughter in the Boise area, who’s getting ready to have a child. That’ll make four grandchildren here and three in Boise for the Rices.
“I just look forward to being outside with the grandkids,” she said.
Rice is aware of local concerns over a shortage of affordable housing and is concerned.
“I think it’s sad that the people who want to live here can’t just because of the housing shortage,” she said.
When it comes to people thinking about moving here, her advice comes back to housing.
“Find a house before you start packing your bags,” she said.
