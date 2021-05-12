WALLOWA — John Howard moved here just four years ago, but already he’s found it just like home.
“I like the country here and I always wanted to live here,” he said. “I finally got the chance to do so.”
Originally from St. Helens, prior to coming to Wallowa County he lived on Washington state’s Long Beach Peninsula. He worked as a railroad brakeman/conductor for 31½ years. He and his late wife have one son in Wallowa and two others in Rogue River and Wilsonville. The three sons provide Howard with “about eight” grandchildren, he said.
He recently shared his thoughts about living in Wallowa County.
What’s your favorite thing about Wallowa County?
The climate, I think, and it’s still a little remote compared to the rest of the world. The beautiful scenery, of course, and the wildlife. I hunt and I fish.
What challenges do you feel the county faces?
None that I can think of. They seem to be doing alright.
How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected you?
Not so far. I’ve had my shots. I’ve tried to keep up on it and it hasn’t bothered me yet.
What have you learned from living in Wallowa County?
I’ve lived on the farm most of my life and done most of the same things before I moved here as I do now.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
It’s a little slower-paced life. We don’t have to put up with the traffic. Some people live in the big city and can’t get along without it. But I get along without it fine. I think there’s something here for everybody if you can figure out what you like to do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.