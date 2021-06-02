ENTERPRISE — Andy Singer has lived in Wallowa for six years, having moved here from Payette, Idaho, to be with his fiancée, Christina. She moved to Wallowa to be with her dad until he died.
Andy works driving forklift at the Boise Cascade plywood mill in Elgin. He doesn’t mind the 28-mile drive from Wallowa.
“I’m not the only one in town who makes the drive,” he said.
Andy recently shared his thoughts about living in Wallowa County.
What’s your favorite thing about Wallowa County?
It’s pretty quiet. You can get out of town and it’s really quiet. You can get away from everybody anytime you want.
What fun plans do you have in the county for this summer?
Probably do some swimming and fishing; I play golf. I usually fish in the rivers or the ponds. Every once in a great while at the lake. But there’s usually too many people.
How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected you?
It’s kind of a pain at work. I’ve got to wear a mask. If you have any kind of sickness, you have to call in. If you have to have any flu-like symptoms, I think you have to be gone three days to make sure you don’t get a fever and the like. If you go get tested, and you have direct contact (with someone with coronavirus) you have to quarantine for two weeks or depending on what the doctor says.
What have you learned from living in Wallowa County?
I like the peacefulness. I can go outside on a Sunday and it’s dead quiet. I live a block off of Highway 82 and it’s quiet. It makes you enjoy life.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
It’s a pretty good place to live, but it’s kind of hard to make a living in a lot of ways. The price of housing is getting pretty wild right now, but it is everywhere. If you’re going to buy a house, you better be on it. A house goes on the market and it sells the next day.
