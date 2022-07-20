VoicesNye 0838.jpg

Vern Nye Imnaha

ENTERPRISE — Vern Nye enjoys the relative remoteness of his Imnaha home, having moved there from Alaska about 6½ years ago.

He and his wife, Michele, have a home that had been an old barn that was converted into a home. In fact, that’s the kind of work he does out of Enterprise, to where he commutes.

“I do construction work,” he said. “Everything from remodeling to demolition to building homes from the ground up.”

He said his particular field of expertise is demolition.

He said Michele is a caregiver at the Pioneer Guest Home in Enterprise.

Nye said his favorite thing about Wallowa County is the community, the opportunities for fishing and other outdoor life.

As summer gets going, he’s looking forward to lots of camping and family time. He’ll also probably get to Chief Joseph Days, he said.

“We go pretty much every year,” he said.

He finds bull riding the most exciting of the rodeo events that will take place from July 26-31 at Chief Joseph Days.

They say the wildfire season has started, but Nye isn’t too worried.

“Not really,” he said.

He advises anyone thinking of moving to the county to be prepared for the weather.

“I hope they can handle the winters and handle the summers,” he said.

— Bill Bradshaw,

Wallowa County Chieftain

