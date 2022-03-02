JOSEPH — Harry DeVaux just moved to Wallowa County last year — and he likes it.
He moved here in June from Stevenson, Washington, near the Columbia River about 30 miles east of Portland and Vancouver, Washington.
“I have a brother who has a small horse ranch on Tucker Down Road below Fergie and I committed to come over and give him a hand for a year or so and take a look around and see if I want to buy something here,” he said. “I’m liking it.”
Other than his brother here, he has no relatives in the county. His sons live in Portland and Vancouver.
DeVaux recently shared his thoughts about living in Wallowa County.
What’s your favorite thing about Wallowa County?
I like the people, I like the slow pace here, I like that it speeds up every now and again, but it slows back down. In general, the feel of not having the crime of the city. And the Stubborn Mule, I reckon. Good food.
Are you getting cabin fever yet?
I do. I do a lot of forge work and leather work to keep myself occupied in the winter. I enjoy doing that, but it’s kept me in the house for a while and I don’t care for that. But I get out with my dogs as much as we can and I go down to Imnaha and ride horses, but it’s a little too snowy.
What are you looking forward to once the weather warms?
The beauty that’s naturally here. And going to visit with my boys and have them come here. We’ll go riding down to Imnaha.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
Stick through the seasons and see how you like it. It throws a lot at you.
