ENTERPRISE — Michael Clements moved to Enterprise when he was about 5 years old and has — for the most part — lived here ever since.
“I moved away for a little bit and then I came back,” he said.
ENTERPRISE — Michael Clements moved to Enterprise when he was about 5 years old and has — for the most part — lived here ever since.
“I moved away for a little bit and then I came back,” he said.
Clements has plenty of family here. He’s married with five kids and two of his four siblings live here.
Clements’ favorite thing about Wallowa County is the outdoors and the lifestyle.
“The mountains, the fresh air — everything,” he said. “That and the laid-backness … there’s no hustle and bustle, no fast food. Just the laid-back lifestyle.”
Daylight saving time begins on March 12, but he’s not too concerned.
“I don’t see what an hour really does,” he said.
As spring draws near, Clements is looking forward to getting back outdoors and ending the cabin fever.
“Going camping with my kids, getting out of the house because in the wintertime, you’re never out,” he said.
Clements is aware of the shortage of affordable housing in the county, but he’s not sure what can be done about it.
“I have no clue,” he said. “I think there is (a shortage), but you really don’t see it. When you got to Lewiston or Clarkston or La Grande, you see (homeless) people on the road, but you don’t see that here.”
When it comes to people thinking about moving here, his advice is to not bring big-city ways of thinking.
“Leave your ideology wherever you came from,” he said. “We might be part of Oregon, but we’re not down in Salem where it’s all blue. We’re not blue. We’re not Democrats up here.”
— Bill Bradshaw,
Wallowa County Chieftain
reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.