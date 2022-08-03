Joe McGue
Joseph
reporter
ENTERPRISE — Joe McGue has lived in Joseph for about 15 years, having moved there from Redding, California.
He cleans rooms at the Eagles View Inn and Suites in Enterprise.
McGue said his favorite thing about Wallowa County is the scenery, in particular the mountains.
He doesn’t have much planned this summer in the way of recreation beyond working in his yard. He did plan to attend Chief Joseph Days last week.
McGue said his favorite part of it is the various vendors’ booths and all of the offerings.
“I like to see the booths people set up,” he said.
His favorite food vendor is Ember’s Brewhouse and Pub.
“Ember’s makes a great pizza,” he said.
With wildfire season underway and memories of last year’s blazes still fairly fresh, McGue has faith in those who fight the fires.
“There was one recently out east of Joseph,” he said. “But they seem to get them under control fairly quickly around here.”
As for advising newcomers to the county, that strikes home for McGue, who said his brother is going to move here once he retires in a year or two.
“Just enjoy it,” he said he’ll tell his brother. “He’s kind of a quiet guy who stays to himself. He’s looking for a house to buy for his dog and him.”
— Bill Bradshaw,
Wallowa County Chieftain
