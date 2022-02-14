ENTERPRISE — Landon Greenshields has lived all of his 19 years in Wallowa County and hopes to continue making it his home after college.
After he graduates from Enterprise High School this spring, he plans to attend Eastern Oregon University to study biology and work in mammalogy to study wild animals.
This is a bit of a departure from the veterinary practice his father, Randy Greenshields, co-owns in Enterprise and where his sister, Brooke, works. Both are veterinarians.
“I’m planning to study wild mammals and such,” he said. “Hopefully to inform the public on how they work. It’d be fun to do my own studies around here.”
He hopes to be able to return to Wallowa County once he graduates.
Greenshields has been active in FFA and 4-H since he was a child, mostly raising swine. As a kid, he often worked at his dad’s clinic cleaning up and doing some of the other minor chores.
He recently shared his thoughts about living in Wallowa County.
What’s your favorite thing about Wallowa County?
How small it is and being able to have a little bit more room, compared to the cities. There are other things to do here compared to what the city offers. I’ve never lived in a big city, but I’ve visited and it doesn’t give off the same vibe as Wallowa County and a small town does.
Are you getting cabin fever yet?
No. I don’t ever really. I don’t mind the winters. I just try to stay warm and have a little fun with it — snowball fights, building a snowman.
What are you looking forward to as the weather warms?
Definitely swimming in the lake. That and being able to travel more with the better weather.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
If you don’t like long winters, don’t move to Wallowa County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.