ENTERPRISE — Thomas Townsend has a unique job he finds fascinating, working seasonally at the Minam River Lodge in Wallowa County’s northwest end.
It’s only his second tourist season working there, but he’s looking forward to it just the same.
“We work six days a week with one day off and we reside out there at the Minam River Lodge,” he said.
He’ll be doing what he describes as “guest services” at the lodge this year.
“If you were to fly in, I’d be the one to pick you up at the grass airstrip out there,” he said. “I’ll be making sure some of the amenities we make available to our guests are fully operational — wood-fired hot tub, a wood-fired sauna, making sure that the wood is stocked and the grounds are kept looking nice for the guests.”
Originally from the Willamette Valley, he also lived in Alaska for a while.
“I’ve been in Oregon pretty much ever since,” he said.
Townsend’s favorite thing about the county is its geography.
“It’s gorgeous,” he said. “The Wallowas themselves are incredible. I was driving over from La Grande this morning and this time of year with the mountains turning green and all the wildflowers start popping up and you’re getting pristine sections of water throughout the entire drive, it just gets better the closer you get to the Eagle Cap.”
But it’s more than just the land.
“These small communities are fantastic,” he said. “The people are fantastic. You can’t say enough about the people.”
Townsend is glad we’re finally getting out of the long winter and spring we’ve had.
“I saw a lot of snow and rain; it was pretty miserable weather out here,” he said.
He spent part of the winter as caretaker at the lodge and then worked the preseason.
“It was pretty cold and wet,” he said. “You suffer through those cold and wet winters and springs, but then you get blue sky like today.”
Now that better weather has arrived, he’s looking forward to being able to see more of the county.
“I can just throw on my backpack and go north river or south river and around every bend, there’s always something really fantastic to see,” he said.
For anyone who is thinking of moving here, Townsend has some simple advice:
“Be kind, be generous,” he said. “Otherwise, you won’t fit in around here.”
