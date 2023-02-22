David Brimm
Enterprise
reporter
ENTERPRISE — In 2018, David Brimm moved to Enterprise from Paradise, California, where the whole town burned in a wildfire — just in time to watch much of Oregon burn.
“We were on vacation in Mexico when that happened,” he said. “We’ve been here ever since.”
He and wife, Amanda, own a woodworking shop in Enterprise. David says he’s also a sailor.
“But there’s not much of that around here,” he said.
The couple has not kids — just their Great Dane, Stormy.
“We picked her up in a blizzard,” he said.
At their shop, they make head shop accessories as well as more traditional crafts that they sell at local bazaars.
Their favorite thing about Wallowa County is the mountains and the hiking. There’s also the lack of overpopulation.
“I like the lack of people — the solitude,” he said. “Most of the people are good-quality people. But I like the solitude.”
This story comes out on Ash Wednesday, but he’s not giving up anything for Lent.
“I’m an atheist, so probably nothing,” he said.
But Amanda had an idea of something they’ll give up with daylight saving time starting March 12.
“We’ll be giving up an hour’s sleep,” she said.
As spring draws near, they’re looking forward to getting back out in nature.
“Backpacking, probably,” David said. “Getting back out in the hills.”
When it comes to people thinking about moving here, his advice is “If you can afford the housing, it’s great. But with the prices these days, and the high rents, it’s tough.”
— Bill Bradshaw, Wallowa County Chieftain
