ENTERPRISE — Jack James lives in Wallowa with his wife, Stacey, where they moved about two years ago.
He said what brought him to Wallowa was simply “love.”
“Love for my wife, who has had family here for centuries,” he said. “Her father lives here, so we moved here to kind of take care of her father. We’ve been coming down here since we married in 2004, coming for Chief Joseph Days for many years. It’s pretty much a family reunion time for her family.”
He said he’s not much of a snow person.
“I fell in love with the valley, because it is beautiful nine months out of the year,” he said.
Retired now, James is the veterans service officer for the local Disabled American Veterans chapter and he works with the Cross the Divide veterans group.
He said said his favorite thing about Wallowa County is the beauty of the valley.
“On a nice, clear day you can see forever,” he said. “The nights are beautiful. The sunsets, where I live in Wallowa … I go over to the Nez Perce Homeland Project with my dogs and I’ve taken some great sunset pictures from there.”
He also likes the outdoor activities available, particularly the hiking, but also the hunting and fishing.
With the new year coming up, he’s already thinking about a resolution he’ll make.
“A good one would be to just be a better person,” he said.
The Jameses were at home when Wallowa got clobbered by the hailstorm on Aug. 11, and like their neighbors, they haven’t forgotten it.
“We suffered through the hailstorm,” he said. “We feel bad for many other people. At least we have had our roof and new windows put in, but we know other people have not. This little town of Wallowa still needs help. ... The hailstorm was a once-in-a-lifetime thing and I just hope nobody has to go through that again.”
James said that unlike last year, he’s prepared for winter this year.
“This year we’re prepared, because we’ve been here for a while,” he said. “Last year, we were out of town when it snowed; at least this year, we’ve been here when it was snowing. We’ve got snow tires, snow shovels, we’re ready to go.”
When it comes to people who are thinking about moving here, his advice is to do so, but be aware of challenges they’ll face.
“I know there’s a housing shortage,” he said. “Think about it strongly because living in an isolated area, you have to really be prepared. We are in Northeast outback Oregon, so you have to think about that before you move.”
— Bill Bradshaw, Wallowa County Chieftain
Bill Bradshaw, Wallowa County Chieftain
reporter
