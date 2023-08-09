WALLOWA — Paul Doherty said he has lived in and out of Wallowa County since the mid-1990s, but has been permanently here for the past three years.
He and his wife, Jenna, have two daughters, Agatha and Faye, who attend Wallowa School.
“I am essentially retired, but we do have rental properties that are always requiring upkeep, so that’s pretty much what I do,” he said.
That, and he serves on the Wallowa City Council.
He said his wife’s work is what brought them back to the county.
“The impetus for us getting here was through Doug Chrisman and Chrisman Enterprises in Enterprise,” he said. “I’ve known Doug since the mid-‘90s and my wife had worked … in (the) low-income housing business.”
Connections with Chrisman led to Jenna getting on with his operation.
Doherty was stumped at first to think of his favorite thing about Wallowa County.
“Where do I start?” he said. “The lack of congestion, the relatively low crime, virtually no graffiti that I can see, no loud sirens, no aircraft … it’s a lot quieter.”
He likes the idea of bringing the railroad back to Wallowa.
“I think it would be great for the city of Wallowa and to the county in general,” he said, adding that county Commissioner Todd Nash, who is a rancher, said if the tracks could be sufficiently restored, hay growers might want to ship their hay by rail.
With a fire just north of Promise the morning he spoke, Doherty said he does anticipate an active fire season this year.
“I’m surprised it hasn’t taken off already,” he said.
Asked what should be done to ease the housing shortage in the county, he passed that to a county commissioner.
“I think that’s a question for John Hillock,” Doherty said. “John, I believe, had a very viable proposal that, unfortunately, died in the Statehouse this past session. But of course it’s a complicated issue...”
As a property-owner, he acknowledges that he has to be able to make a profit on his rentals.
He said he thinks the state should be able to come up with ways to incentivize the creation of affordable loans to build housing that workers can afford.
When it comes to people thinking about moving here, Doherty’s advice is to be prepared.
“Come financially prepared and expect severe seasons, and not just winter, but our summers can be brutally hot and our winters can be brutally cold,” he said.
— Bill Bradshaw, Wallowa County Chieftain
