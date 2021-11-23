ENTERPRISE — Ron Pickens is in his eighth year living in Wallowa County, coming originally for a job doing trail maintenance for the Minam River Lodge.
“The first time I flew into the lodge via Baker City, people had been talking, ‘Joseph, Joseph, Joseph,’ and I had no concept of Joseph until … we flew out for a resupply and landed at the Joseph airport and there were the mountains,” he said.
He lives with his “life partner,” Jessica Barker, and their three dogs in Wallowa. Two are cow dogs and one a chocolate lab.
He works for the alternative school under the umbrella of Building Healthy Families in Enterprise.
He recently shared his thoughts about living in Wallowa County.
What’s your favorite thing about Wallowa County?
Access to mountains. They’re in my backyard. Whether it’s hiking season or ski season, getting up to the high peaks again, that’s definitely my favorite thing.
As it’s now fall with winter looming, what’s your favorite season? Why?
Winter. I still wear my sandals through winter (no socks, today). I’m definitely excited about ski season and getting into the backcountry. I wear socks when I ski; I don’t go barefoot in my ski boots.
What will you be thankful for on Thanksgiving?
There’s so much I’m thankful for. I’m thankful for community. I’m thankful for the life partner that I have. I’m thankful for the amazing job that I have. Getting to help support the community in whatever capacity I can support it in.
Are you concerned about the coronavirus pandemic?
Yeah, I am. ... What I’m concerned about is, not so much myself catching it, is passing it on, down to little kids who might pass it onto a grandparent. That would break my heart if I knew that somehow I was in the line of that.
What do you think of government mandates on face masks and vaccinations?
I hope we all are just being as safe as we can be.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
Develop a sense of place and a sense of community. That’s what drew me here. The people I met and connected with immediately were about the greater good of our community. … My advice would be to be prepared to contribute to the greater good of the community and be a part of the community.
