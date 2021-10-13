ENTERPRISE — Don Burt has lived in Enterprise about 4½ years regularly, but he’s been a visitor for about 42 years from Texas and from Portland.
“My dad was an X-ray tech at the old hospital. My brother, Dennis Burt, works at Main Street Motors,” he said. “So I have family here and when I got old enough to retire, I decided to leave the lousy big city of Portland where I was for 30 years so I could work.”
He occasionally works for Main Street Motors, traveling to pick up a used car the dealership purchases.
“I’m the gofer,” he joked.
Burt was a machinist at a plant that manufactured cellophane bags made from wood fiber.
“We shipped it all over the world,” he said.
No longer married, his kids live in Texas.
Burt recently shared his thoughts about living in Wallowa County.
What’s your favorite thing about Wallowa County?
Everything. Of course, I used to come here when it was a lot less populous. … I like riding my side-by-side. I just love this country.
Are you pleased to see snow on the mountaintops again?
Yeah, and we need the rain. … But it could be a dry winter.
Are you concerned about the recent coronavirus spike?
No, I don’t know what it is to be sick. I’m 69 and in the Vietnam War, they wouldn’t take me because I had allergies. I don’t know if that blocks it, but I’ve never been sick. I got the vaccine, so if people say, “Did you get it?” I say, “Yeah, I got, it.” So what? I don’t care.
What do you think of government mandates on face masks and vaccinations?
I don’t think that’s right, because some people aren’t going to. If someone has a beard, you really can’t cover up your face. I don’t have a beard now, but I have had one. I don’t think it’s right for them to be shoving it down our throats, to make it mandatory.
As summer ends, what was your favorite experience?
I just got a big side-by-side. My little one just beat me to death, so I got a big one.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
Go somewhere else. I’ve lived around other people for 30 years and I got so sick of it. It was crazy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.