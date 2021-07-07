ENTERPRISE — It’s been almost 30 years since Andy Osborn moved to Joseph, where he worked for Joseph Hardware for 20 years. Now, he works part time putting together motorcycles and side-by-sides a couple days a week.
He has kids in Weston and Milton-Freewater who have produced six grandchildren.
He recently shared his thoughts about living in Wallowa County.
What’s your favorite thing about Wallowa County?
Just that it’s a small community and the way everybody is pretty friendly. It’s not overcrowded, no stoplights, not very much crime that I know of. It’s a nice, calm place to live. When I was younger, I lived in a smaller town and it kind of reminds me of that.
What are your thoughts on the beginning of fire season?
Hopefully it won’t start. But if it does, I hope it’ll be a small one.
How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected you?
Not by much. I pretty much stay by myself. When I work, I work in an area where the closest person to me is about 40, 50, 60 feet away. I’ve been isolated, not because of the pandemic, because that’s the way it is. When I go home, it’s just me and my dog. I do a little yardwork, go to the store, what else do I need to do? I didn’t get vaccinated because I think it’s b******t.
What have you learned from living in Wallowa County?
Slow down and be neighborly.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
Slow down and be neighborly. Don’t bring the big city with you. That’s not why we’re here.
— Bill Bradshaw, Wallowa County Chieftain
