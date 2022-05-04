ENTERPRISE — Gerry Martin is a lifelong Wallowa County resident who has lived on Alder Slope for 30 years.
Now retired, he spent decades working for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife maintaining fish screens to ensure steelhead and salmon have safe passage to the sea.
“It was a good job. It had a purpose,” he said. “It kept the fish from going out into the fields and dying, those little smolts that migrate to the ocean and stay down there two or three years and come back.”
Since retiring, he focuses on raising cattle, sheep and hay and keeping in touch with his son here and daughter in Bend.
He also likes the scenery here and the people.
“The old-time people,” he specifies. “I don’t get along with all the new people coming in, but the originals with their morals, are good people.”
Once weather warms, he’s got some farming to do and plans to go visit daughter. But rising fuel costs could put a hitch in that.
Martin believes the increasing price of fuel is the fault of President Joe Biden’s administration.
“Basically, he’s gotten rid of all of Trump’s policies, the Keystone pipeline, drilling, cutting fracking down,” he said. “(He’s done) everything he could to ruin it — energy stuff — if it had ‘Trump’ on it.”
Personally, he’s seeing it affect him with both the cost of fuel and other energy.
“The cost of energy goes up, everything goes up. That’s where inflation’s coming from,” he said. “You shop, you know how much things cost that it didn’t a year ago.”
Martin suggests that people considering moving here might think twice.
“It’s probably not a good idea. It costs more to live here,” he said. “Unless you’ve got a business or a job, you’re not going to find employment or a place to live. It costs you half again more to live here than it does in Portland.”
But, he said, everyone can have their own opinion.
“My friends will agree with me and people who don’t know me will argue, but that’s fine — freedom of choice,” he said.
