Tall, lanky Christian Morris has spent all of his 17 years living in Wallowa County
He goes to the Alternative Education High School and will graduate next year. He says Alt Ed is for “kids who have trouble focusing and learning. It’s a great school and they really do help you.”
He said he wasn’t getting good grades at Enterprise High School.
“When I went to Alt Ed, they re-teach you everything and help you learn at your own pace,” he says.
He shared his thoughts on living in Wallowa County.
What’s the best thing or place in Wallowa County?
The best place is Wallowa Lake, and the people.
What is the greatest challenge facing Wallowa County?
Trying to know everybody here.
What can people do to make Wallowa County a better place for all of us?
Be friendly and smile.
What have you learned from living in Wallowa County?
I’ve learned that life is much bigger outside of Wallowa County … and it’s slow and peaceful here.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
Save up some money because you’re going to need it.
How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected you?
I work at Safeway so I have to make sure my hands are always clean. I have to make sure my family are all healthy. The effect has been somewhat eye-opening. I used to isolate myself but after all this has happened, I want to get out more. It’s nice to realize that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.