ENTERPRISE — David McCullough has lived in Enterprise “much of the year,” operating his business here and operating it all over the West the rest of the year.
McCullough runs Bio Resources doing wildlife surveys, permitting and “things like that all over the western U.S.”
He’s had the business here about 17 years.
McCullough recently shared his thoughts about living in Wallowa County.
What’s your favorite thing about Wallowa County?
The weather, the people, the mountains, the streams; I like a lot of things about the county. I like the people a lot.
It’s been 20 years since 9/11. How did it change your life?
It’s a lot more difficult to ride on airplanes. It’s certainly a lot more difficult to do things like that. There are a lot more wars we’ve been in that I think we don’t need to have been in.
Are you concerned about the recent coronavirus spike?
I am. I’ve been concerned about it the whole time. That’s why I’m wearing a mask right here. (He’s been vaccinated.)
What do you think of government mandates on face masks and vaccinations?
I think it’s great. I think it’s awesome. We should all be vaccinated. There shouldn’t be a person outside who is not vaccinated. (Government) requires vaccinations for kids in elementary schools … and there aren’t a lot of complaints about that.
As summer nears end, what was your favorite experience?
Hiking in the mountains.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
Don’t. Stay away. It’s a beautiful place, but when you get too many people, it starts turning into something else. I don’t want to sound like someone who says “Stay off my lawn,” or now that I’ve got what I want, you don’t get anything, but the more people there are it stops being what it was.
