James Dike spent 32 years working for the U.S. Forest Service in Wallowa County as a civil engineer, retiring in 1994. As such, he mostly designed and built logging roads into and out of Forest Service lands.
He and his late wife, Gail — who died a year ago — raised four children before moving here. They also have nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
His plans for the new year include getting his house sold so he can move closer to family in Bend including his youngest daughter, Janelle Wilcox, and her family.
But for now, he’s still enjoying life in Enterprise. He shared his thoughts on living in Wallowa County.
What’s the best thing or place in Wallowa County?
It’s quiet, peaceful and has a relaxing atmosphere.
What is the greatest challenge facing Wallowa County?
The distance to travel to visit relatives and things like that.
What can people do to make Wallowa County a better place for all of us?
Just be more friendly.
What have you learned from living in Wallowa County?
The goodness of people and how they can look after each other and be good neighbors.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
It would be a great place to raise a family and there’s lots of things to look forward to.
