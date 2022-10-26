ENTERPRISE — Timothy Huffman has enjoyed living in Enterprise for 30 years and won’t even flee south when the snow flies.
He’s been an auto mechanic for 45 years, picking up the extra experience on the farm where he was raised.
“If it runs, I can fix it,” he said. “I was a farm kid.”
His wife, Jill, works at the Oregon State University Extension Office.
He said his favorite things about Wallowa County are the lake and snow. He wouldn’t consider leaving for warmer climes for the winter.
The fan of winter is already prepared for the cold.
“I’m doing the same thing I do every year,” he said. “We have cattle, we have pigs, I did up the house, we’re good.”
Huffman wouldn’t dream of being a “snowbird.”
“I can’t handle the heat; I like the snow,” he said.
Although he lives in Enterprise, he has connections to Wallowa and was dismayed by the hailstorm that clobbered the town Aug. 11.
“It beat the hell out of my daughter’s vehicle, my son-in-law’s vehicle and my trailer, so it didn’t do good for me,” he said.
Huffman is not so sure of the importance of the Nov. 8 election.
“We don’t get to make a decision in this and if you think you do, you’re sadly mistaken because our decision doesn’t really matter,” he said.
Nevertheless, he does plan to vote and believes the economy is the most important issue.
“Let’s take care of our economy and stop taking care of other countries and deal with ours first,” he said.
When it comes to people who are thinking about moving here, his advice is simple.
“Don’t try to change it,” he said. “This is our county and leave it alone.”
Bill Bradshaw, Wallowa County Chieftain
reporter
