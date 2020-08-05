ENTERPRISE — Michael Zanello came to live in Enterprise nearly seven years ago after being in a “homeless situation” in Portland and his uncle urged him to move here, and has no plans to go back.
“I love this county,” he said. “I love the people here.”
He said that some time back he ended up in the hospital in Boise, Idaho, after a roommate attacked him with a hatchet to the skull. That former roommate is now facing jail time for the crime.
“When I was in the hospital, there was an outpouring of support, prayers and other things for me. I just love this county. I wouldn’t live anywhere else. This is where I want to remain until I die. When it’s time for me to die, I want to die in this county. I don’t want to go anywhere else because this is my home."
The single man shared his thoughts on living in Wallowa County recently.
What’s the best thing or place in Wallowa County?
I get to wake up in the morning and see a beautiful view and the people in the county are wonderful people. Everybody comes together for everybody else.
What have you learned from living in Wallowa County?
There’s things that are good about small towns and things that are bad about small towns, like people get nosy — they want to know about everybody. But the cons about living in a small town compared to living in a big city, the cons are less here. There’s more positives. The cons of living in this county don’t outweigh the pros of a city. The people in this county, everybody’s nice. … People wave at each other, the police are great; I like Chief Fish, who’s going to be sheriff.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
I tell people this is a wonderful county and if you want to move here and can find a place to move to, this would be a county worth moving to because you don’t have all the bad things that happen in the big city. It’s a little bit narrower and, I think, better.
Has this COVID-19 pandemic affected you personally?
Not really, but I hope it goes away.
It’s a nice summer day, what are you planning to do this summer?
Work. I work at Paul’s Chevron in Joseph and I don’t get out to play much.
