ENTERPRISE — Marilyn Bloom has lived part-time in Wallowa County for some 45 years since her parents bought a place here in 1977.
“We’ve been coming back and forth from Baker (City) since then,” she said.
ENTERPRISE — Marilyn Bloom has lived part-time in Wallowa County for some 45 years since her parents bought a place here in 1977.
“We’ve been coming back and forth from Baker (City) since then,” she said.
“I’m blissfully retired from the Oregon State Police,” she said.
Although she wasn’t a trooper, “I told them what to do.”
She first was a dispatcher and later worked as an office coordinator.
“I did a lot of their paperwork and made sure their court work was ready,” she said. “It was very interesting for 30 years.”
She and husband, Wayne, have two kids, who have five grandsons between them. Wayne is a retired Baker City firefighter.
She’s aware of the hailstorm that clobbered Wallowa on Aug. 11. In fact, her kids were on their way through town just as it hit and managed to find shelter under the canopy of a gas station there.
“That was horrible. We have some friends who live in Wallowa and we’d be happy to help with donations,” she said. “(The kids) had just come across the bridge into Wallowa when that hit and … they had their windshield broken, but it could’ve been a whole lot worse.”
Bloom said her favorite thing about Wallowa County is that she particularly loves the people here.
“Now that we’re both retired, we’re getting to meet a few more people and do more things,” she said. “We just like the peace and the beauty of it.”
But the county does have its challenges. She wasn’t entirely sure what the greatest challenge faced in the county is, but employment, housing and taking care of the people already here were on her list.
On a recent sunny Tuesday, she wasn’t too worried about preparing for winter.
“Let it come; I’m ready,” she said. “It’d feel good to have a cool breeze. But we’ll have our propane tank filled tomorrow.”
When it comes to people who are thinking about moving here, her advice is similar to that of others.
“Don’t bring your Portland ideas here or your California ideas here,” she said. “Come here and accept the rural community and the rural friendliness and atmosphere.”
— Bill Bradshaw,
Wallowa County Chieftain
Bill Bradshaw, Wallowa County Chieftain
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.