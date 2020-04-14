Robert Nichols has lived in Joseph for four years. With his wife, Christina, they own and operate JoPaddle and Rail Riders, two popular outdoor businesses in Wallowa County.
He shared his thoughts about living in Wallowa County.
What’s the best thing or place in Wallowa County?
The people.
What is the greatest challenge facing Wallowa County?
The impact on tourism from COVID-19.
What can people do to make Wallowa County a better place for all of us?
Try to keep the thing where we watch everybody’s back alive. I don’t want to see that go away.
What have you learned from living in Wallowa County?
To slow down. Formerly lived a couple hours from Atlanta, Ga., and there’s no need for the hustle and bustle here.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
If you can find work, do it. Or beware, the mosquitoes are terrible here.
How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected you?
It has severely impacted our advance bookings. We may not even have a season at all. That’s pretty scary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.