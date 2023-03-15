ENTERPRISE — Alyssa Lathrop has lived in Enterprise on the most-recent stint since the summer of 2018. She and her family also lived here from 2010-12.
“My husband — Cody Lathrop — grew up here,” she said.
ENTERPRISE — Alyssa Lathrop has lived in Enterprise on the most-recent stint since the summer of 2018. She and her family also lived here from 2010-12.
“My husband — Cody Lathrop — grew up here,” she said.
Alyssa works from home in the home health care field. She co-owns a company with family members based in Minnesota that owns several small assisted living facilities that house five or six residents each.
“We also have an app that focuses on improving the caregiver service,” she said. “I work within the app side of that.”
The Lathrop have three children who go to Enterprise schools — a sophomore, a seventh-grader and a first-grader.
Lathrop said her favorite thing about Wallowa County is the small-town community atmosphere.
“People helping people; I like that,” she said. “Everybody knows everybody and I like that.”
She said she was looking forward to daylight saving time, which started March 12.
“There will be more sunlight in the evening,” she said. “I like that.”
She said she doesn’t have an opinion on whether standard time should return in the fall.
As spring draws near, she’s looking forward to getting back outdoors.
“Getting outside, maybe taking some hikes and getting into the mountains,” she said.
Although she’s aware of the housing shortage in Wallowa County, she believes she needs to become more educated on it before venturing an opinion on how to fix it.
When it comes to people thinking about moving here, her advice is “Don’t try to change it. Try to understand where you’re moving to and appreciate those small-town values.”
— Bill Bradshaw, Wallowa County Chieftain
— Bill Bradshaw, Wallowa County Chieftain
reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.