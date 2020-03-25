Derrell Witty has lived in Enterprise for 80 of his 85 years, now living with his wife on Alder Slope.
He moved here from his native Elgin when his father, who worked for the road department there, was transferred here.
Witty followed in his father’s footsteps working for the Wallowa County Road Department, and one of his four sons now works for the Oregon Department of Transportation here.
He shared some thoughts on living in Wallowa County, including the current COVID-19 outbreak.
What’s the best thing or place in Wallowa County?
It’s isolated … it takes a while for these diseases to get here.
What is the greatest challenge facing Wallowa County?
It takes a lot of material in Wallowa County and there’s not much to export – we’ve got a 65-mile driveway.
What can people do to make Wallowa County a better place for all of us?
Get people in the stores, I guess.
What have you learned from living in Wallowa County?
I’ve had a pretty nice living; the road department was pretty good to me. But what have I learned? Evidently not too much.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
It’s a good place to raise your children. With the way the internet is now, if they can work from here on the internet, it’d be very nice. It’s a good place to raise children.
How has the COVID-19 outbreak affected you?
If we had a president who didn’t lie to us, I think we’d be a lot better off. But I’ve had the flu now for three weeks, so I don’t know. … They told us it was the “crud.”
