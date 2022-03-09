ENTERPRISE — Leo Arenas and his wife, Audra, moved to Enterprise 20 years ago because they thought it would be a great place to raise a family and operate a business.
And they’ve been successful at both.
Their oldest son graduated from Enterprise High School a couple years ago and they have another son and two daughters still in school here.
Their business, El Bajío Family Mexican Restaurant — soon to become Leo’s Bar and Grill — has catered to those here with a taste for Mexican food for those two decades.
“We moved to Enterprise to start a little business and to support the whole community,” he said. “I’m really happy with everybody in the county. Everybody’s so friendly. … It’s a great place to raise kids.”
He recently shared his thoughts about living in Wallowa County.
What’s your favorite thing about Wallowa County?
Everybody who supports everybody. … I love the small community in Wallowa County.
Are you getting cabin fever yet?
I don’t mind being indoors.
What are you looking forward to once the weather warms?
My favorite thing is playing in the lake, taking my kids to the lake. It’s such a nice lake we have.
What do you think of Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine?
I don’t know yet. … If we stick together, we should be OK.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
When people move to the county and to a small town, they have to be ready coming from the big city. You can go hiking around. You don’t have to worry about gangsters and drugs here. You have peace and quiet in Enterprise.
