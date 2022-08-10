ENTERPRISE — Eric Wright won the jackpot to propel him to Wallowa County.
He’s lived here nine years, having moved from San Diego, after which he went to the University of Phoenix (Arizona.)
“After I graduated, I went to the casino and I won $18,000 and that’s what brought me up here,” he said. “I came up here to visit my mom … and I fell in love with the place — ‘this is heaven to us; don’t drive like hell through it’ and I fell in love and moved up here.”
He considers himself a bit of a retiree, but works at the Little Store in Enterprise.
The fishing here is one of his favorite things about Wallowa County and wants to keep it for locals.
“We don’t appreciate people coming here and overindulging our five-fish limit,” he said. “Please respect our heritage here. No. 1, we have to remember Chief Joseph and the Nez Perce, which is a big part of our community. … A lot of people here are good, wholesome people. We go out of our way to help each other.”
His activities this summer will likely revolve around work, which will keep him away from the Wallowa County Fair as it did Chief Joseph Days. He did go to CJD on Veterans Night.
“I met a lot of wonderful people who spend thousands of dollars to come here for a week — and we live here,” he said.
As for the food vendors at CJD, he speaks highly of the local breweries and delicatessens. Since the Oregon Department of Forestry increased restrictions because of fire season Aug. 1, Wright’s main concern is nonlocals coming here.
“I worry about tourists coming here and not knowing the fire regulations,” he said. “If you go up to Salt Creek Summit and there’s a wind like today and you want to have a fire, please observe our rules and regulations.”
When it comes to people interested in moving to Wallowa County, Wright advises them to beware of the limited housing to rent or to buy.
“Be sure you do your homework before you come,” he said.
— Bill Bradshaw, Wallowa County Chieftain
reporter
