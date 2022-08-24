ENTERPRISE — Tom Hill just moved back to Enterprise about six months ago, but he’s been in and out of Wallowa County for the past 20 years.
He moved back because of a job opportunity at Viridian Management where he works as a software engineer.
ENTERPRISE — Tom Hill just moved back to Enterprise about six months ago, but he’s been in and out of Wallowa County for the past 20 years.
He moved back because of a job opportunity at Viridian Management where he works as a software engineer.
“It was in the stars for me to move back and take a job and have all my needs met,” he said.
He had lived in Portland, but he didn’t like the big city.
“It was so busy with all the people,” he said.
He has several favorite things about Wallowa County.
“I like the sense of community that Wallowa County and Enterprise have always come to offer,” he said. “There’s not a feeling (here) I’ve had anywhere else. I’ve always felt like this was home for me. The views are amazing … I feel completely safe. I know most of the people around here.”
He’s enjoyed several things this summer.
“Going to the lake is always fun,” he said. “I really like the night sky. I have a telescope and can look at all the stars.”
When that hailstorm hit Wallowa, Hill was in Enterprise. He wasn’t aware of the storm that pummeled Wallowa until he got home and listened to a scanner.
“My heart goes out to everybody in Wallowa,” he said, adding that many friends have gone down there to help and others have pitched in with fundraising.
“It’s super cool to see that aspect of it,” he said.
He’s not too worried about fire season, since the Oregon Department of Forestry increased restrictions because of fire season, but he hasn’t forgotten about it.
“It’s always in the back of my mind,” he said. “Especially in the late summer and early fall when everything’s starting to dry out. It’s always a worry, but you have to expect it living here.”
Hill has advice for people who are thinking about moving here.
“Be prepared to find your own purpose,” he said.
— Bill Bradshaw, Wallowa County Chieftain
reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.