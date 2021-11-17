ENTERPRISE — Adrian Widener has lived in Enterprise all of his 24 years.
“I graduated from Enterprise High in 2017,” he said proudly.
Nowadays, he works in masonry for his grandfather, Dave Melville.
“I do all the mixing; I’m a hod carrier,” he said. “In my position, I have to do all the cleaning and mixing. It’s tough work, but it’s good for archery season.”
He said the times he’s kept working allow him free time to go hunting.
His dad, Scott Widener, is a nurse practitioner in La Grande and a volunteer firefighter here. His mom, Brenda Widener, works for the school.
Widener is still single, but would one day like to marry. He said he doesn’t yet have a girlfriend.
He recently shared his thoughts about living in Wallowa County.
What’s your favorite thing about Wallowa County?
The hot weather. Because I don’t have to bring in firewood during the summertime. Our propane heater broke down. And there’s all these stores where everybody knows me well. With my parents, everybody knows me and I don’t get in trouble.
With winter looming, are you looking forward to anything about it?
When it’s winter, I go sledding with the family. That’s fun.
What will you be thankful for on Thanksgiving?
That I have a really nice family who keeps me out of trouble and an amazing dad who actually helped me out with a crisis I had a few years ago.
Are you concerned about the coronavirus pandemic?
No, my family and I are OK. Dad, at the hospital in La Grande, he deals with it so we don’t have to. I got vaccinated in May because we had a family reunion in the summertime.
What do you think of government mandates on face masks and vaccinations?
I don’t listen to the government so much. When my mom and dad tell me I need a mask, I just put my mask on. I listen more to my parents than the government.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
It’s a nice place and everybody can get to know you well, and the schools are nice.
