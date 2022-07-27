ENTERPRISE — Anthony Thomas has lived in Joseph most of his life and wouldn’t live anywhere else.
Other than a stint in the Army, he has always lived here.
ENTERPRISE — Anthony Thomas has lived in Joseph most of his life and wouldn’t live anywhere else.
Other than a stint in the Army, he has always lived here.
“I came back and married a local girl and we’ve been hanging out here ever since,” he said.
He and Karen have raised three daughters here.
A longtime construction and mining worker, he expects to spend most of the summer doing that.
Thomas said his favorite thing about Wallowa County is the safety.
“I know that when my kids are walking to school, I don’t have to worry about them,” he said. “I’ve lived places where my kids walk to school and find hypodermic syringes and stuff and they’d say, ‘Dad, what’s that?’ and I’m like, ‘Don’t touch it.’ But here, I know my kids are safe.”
He believes the law enforcement and the schools here contribute greatly to that safety.
In addition to work, he hopes to spend time this summer flying his remote-controlled airplanes “and the basic summer stuff and hanging out with the family.”
He plans to attend at least some of the Chief Joseph Days Rodeo, although the crowds put him off a bit.
“There’s just so many people there,” he said. “But it’s kind of fun to go.”
He said he “likes to eat” and has his favorite food vendors. Among them are the hamburger stands, the fried bread and pretzels.
“I like them all. They’re all pretty good,” he said.
With wildfire season upon us, he’s not too worried.
“People are pretty safe and keep their property safe,” he said. “I work for people around here mowing high grass to help if they do get a fire to keep it minimal.”
He said he offered to help the new housing development on Joseph’s northeast side eliminate any fire hazard.
“There were a few people concerned and the city and I were able to take care of some of it,” he said.
Thomas is not at all hesitant about encouraging those interested in moving here to do so.
“It’s a great place; we can use the people,” he said. “It’s a beautiful, safe place. The people are great, you’re never bored, even in the winter, you’ve got the best of both worlds. For the outdoor enthusiast, it’s all around. And, there’s a little city life here.”
— Bill Bradshaw,
Wallowa County Chieftain
reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.