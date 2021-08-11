JOSEPH — Joey Haskins has lived all of his 36 years in Joseph and wouldn’t want to live anywhere else.
“I was born and raised here,” he said.
Engaged and the father of an 8-year-old son, Kane, he works construction.
He likes it here because of the lack of traffic, the mountains and the fishing and hunting that are available.
He recently shared his thoughts about living in Wallowa County.
What’s your favorite thing about Wallowa County?
I like being up at the lake and trolling around trying to get some kokanee.
Are you concerned about another coronavirus spike?
No. (He hasn’t been vaccinated and doesn’t plan to.)
What did you think of this year’s Chief Joseph Days?
It was pretty cool. My son loved it. We went down for family night and went to both parades. He just had a blast. It was a little hard for me because of all the traffic on the road. It was a madhouse.
What did you think of all the traffic?
We actually went out toward Crazyman (Creek) and went huckleberry picking to get away from it.
Are you going to the fair?
I’m not sure yet; it depends on if I have to work or not. I haven’t been to a fair in a long time, to be honest.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
You’re going to want to fish and hike, because otherwise, there’s not a whole lot to do. Watch out for the traffic in the summertime. During the winters, it’s nice and peaceful. That’s when I like it the most.
