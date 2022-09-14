ENTERPRISE — Dawn Phillips has lived in Enterprise virtually her whole life, except for a few years she was gone to Wyoming.
“My parents needed me to move back, so I came back to take care of them,” she said. “I’ve been here ever since.”
She has worked as a care provider for the elderly and disabled for the past 30 years.
“I think I’m very good at it,” she said modestly. “I keep getting callbacks.”
She still has a sister and a brother living here, but her parents and grandparents have passed on.
Phillips’ favorite things about Wallowa County are the people, the mountains and the air.
“The mountains just get in your soul,” she said. “I love the mountains.”
She said she hopes to find a rental home.
“It’s tough to find rentals here,” she said. “That’d make me feel better. It’s been a rough week.”
Although she likes the county’s air quality — usually — the way it’s been lately with the smoke from the wildfires has not been good.
“It’s tough on all of us,” Phillips said. “Even my poor dogs. My mom, she had really bad breathing problems. She would never be able to handle this.”
Though she lives in Enterprise, she’s not unmindful of the difficulties the neighboring community of Wallowa has experienced as a result of the Aug. 11 hailstorm.
“That was horrible,” she said. “I feel horrible for everyone there. There’s so much damage down there. But I think they’re going to recover. They’re a tough town, for sure. They always come back from a lot of adversity.”
To the people considering moving to Wallowa County, Phillips suggests making sure they have someplace to move to.
“Make sure you find a house and that you’re definitely going to get it before you move here,” she said. “We’re really short of housing. That’s the biggest thing I would say.”
— Bill Bradshaw, Waloowa County Chieftain
reporter
