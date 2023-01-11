ENTERPRISE — Josey Ross was born and raised in Enterprise and wouldn’t live anywhere else.
“I graduated from Joseph High School in 2010,” she proudly said.
For the past two years, she’s worked in the Human Resources Department at Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness as an onboarding specialist.
Her husband, Cody, works for a local rancher and they have two kids, ages 7 and 5.
The young family is more than satisfied to stay in Wallowa County.
“I like the environment and that everywhere you go, you know somebody,” she said. “Also, the good, small schools, and it’s beautiful here, summer, winter, fall, spring, all year around.”
Although she didn’t really make a new year’s resolution, she does have a start on one.
“We’re starting off the year doing the whole 30 and dry January thing,” she said.
The “whole 30” part is a whole-foods diet and the dry January means no alcohol for the month.
And no, she hasn’t broken the resolution just a few days into the year.
As we embark on a new year, Ross reflects that 2022 was rough for her.
“It was hard — a hard year,” she said. “But we got through it and we’re better for it.”
She said it was hard because “We lost some close family members pretty suddenly; that was the hardest part.”
Well into winter now, she said her family is “as prepared as we can get.”
She said they “went out and got firewood for our wood stove and we have horses and dogs, so we’re just keeping everything warm and fed and watered.”
When it comes to people who are thinking about moving here, her advice is that it’s a great place to live, but there are things to consider.
“It’s definitely rural and it’s not for somebody who enjoys the city life, for sure,” she said. “There’s no malls, big-time shopping, so if that’s your gig, you’d probably want to look for somewhere else.”
— Bill Bradshaw, Wallowa County Chieftain
Bill Bradshaw, Wallowa County Chieftain
reporter
