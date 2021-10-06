Wallowa County Voices: Likes idea of a bike park By BILL BRADSHAW Wallowa County Chieftain Bill Bradshaw reporter Author email Oct 6, 2021 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Carin HilliardWallowa Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WALLOWA — Carin Hilliard has lived in Wallowa about 4-5 years, but has lived most of her life in Wallowa County.“This is my childhood and birth home,” she said, adding that she lived most of her time in Lostine with her mom.Her boyfriend — who is now her husband — was the one who brought her from Lostine to Wallowa, she said.Married with a 6-year-old daughter, her husband, Rodney Hilliard, works at the Heartwood Biomass mill in Wallowa, while she works at the Wilderness Inn in Enterprise doing housekeeping.She recently shared her thoughts about living in Wallowa County.What’s your favorite thing about Wallowa County?The lake. It’s very beautiful.Are you pleased to see snow on the mountaintops again?Yes. It’s very gorgeous. I like winter, but I don’t like to drive in it.Do Wallowa kids need some special place to hang out? What?Yes. Kids have been doing things they’re not supposed to be doing. (They need) something to keep them out of trouble. (A bicycle park) would be nice. That would be a really good idea.Are you concerned about the recent coronavirus spike?No. Me and my husband, we’re really healthy. We’ve been vaccinated.What do you think of government mandates on face masks and vaccinations?I think people who are vaccinated should not have to wear masks. I think people should be required to get vaccinated.What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?There’s not much here. Low-income housing — there’s not many options in the county. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bill Bradshaw reporter Author email Follow Bill Bradshaw Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesNew EHS counselor has come homeWallowa County Voices: Prepare for ‘shopping learning curve’Twelfth COVID-19 death in Wallowa CountyVaccine mandate has a range of impacts in Wallowa CountyKosher harvest: N.Y. Jews travel here for the grainNortheastern Oregon counties could be hurt by mandateEnterprise schools to mull new superintendentWhere are the workers: A changing demographicWallowa County passes 600 COVID-19 casesWallowa County Voices: He wants to keep county’s population low Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
