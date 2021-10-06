VoicesHilliard 8471.jpg

Carin Hilliard

Wallowa

WALLOWA — Carin Hilliard has lived in Wallowa about 4-5 years, but has lived most of her life in Wallowa County.

“This is my childhood and birth home,” she said, adding that she lived most of her time in Lostine with her mom.

Her boyfriend — who is now her husband — was the one who brought her from Lostine to Wallowa, she said.

Married with a 6-year-old daughter, her husband, Rodney Hilliard, works at the Heartwood Biomass mill in Wallowa, while she works at the Wilderness Inn in Enterprise doing housekeeping.

She recently shared her thoughts about living in Wallowa County.

What’s your favorite thing about Wallowa County?

The lake. It’s very beautiful.

Are you pleased to see snow on the mountaintops again?

Yes. It’s very gorgeous. I like winter, but I don’t like to drive in it.

Do Wallowa kids need some special place to hang out? What?

Yes. Kids have been doing things they’re not supposed to be doing. (They need) something to keep them out of trouble. (A bicycle park) would be nice. That would be a really good idea.

Are you concerned about the recent coronavirus spike?

No. Me and my husband, we’re really healthy. We’ve been vaccinated.

What do you think of government mandates on face masks and vaccinations?

I think people who are vaccinated should not have to wear masks. I think people should be required to get vaccinated.

What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?

There’s not much here. Low-income housing — there’s not many options in the county.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.