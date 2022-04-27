Valerie Elliott
Enterprise
reporter
ENTERPRISE — Valerie Elliott is a long-time Wallowa County resident who has lived in Enterprise since 2012 after moving from Wallowa.
“But our family is fifth-generation” in the county, she said.
Her husband, Nathan, works at Wallowa Memorial Hospital and she is a stay-at-home mom who works for the county Emergency Medical Services part time and manages storage units in Enterprise.
She recently shared her thoughts about living in Wallowa County.
What’s your favorite thing about Wallowa County?
I love the people. I know a lot of people. I love our mountains and nature and I like being able to just drive away for a few minutes and be able to get out and enjoy nature.
What are you looking forward to once the weather warms?
Get out in the mountains. Also, I homeschool the kids so when the weather’s nicer, we’ll get out to the parks more.
What do you think of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine?
It’s heartbreaking. I don’t like to see people going through that and their loss of innocence over that.
What do you attribute the increasing cost of fuel to?
I believe a lot of it is who we elected president and not being able to use our local pipelines. I think we could be more independent of other countries if we just used our local resources.
How is the high price of fuel affecting you directly?
I don’t go out of town as much. I used to go to La Grande about once a month and I’m starting to re-look at my books and consider not doing that as much. I don’t travel around the county as much.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
Get involved in the community right away, whether that’s through a job or a church. Just be involved. That’s what I would recommend.
— Bill Bradshaw,
Wallowa County Chieftain
