ENTERPRISE — Tim Melville has been living in Wallowa County for about 58 years and farming most of that time.
He and wife, Audry, raised two sons here. The elder Melvilles, their sons and their sons’ wives own and operate Cornerstone Farms Joint Venture, one of the largest farms in the county at more than 5,000 acres of a variety of crops. Now, some of their seven grandchildren are getting in on the operation, too.
“It’s enough to keep us busy,” he said.
He has a few favorite things about Wallowa County, such as “no streetlights, the people and the mountains.”
On a sunny Tuesday, he was particularly pleased with the weather.
“You can’t beat a day like today,” he said. “It’s fantastic.”
Although a farmer relies on rain, he needs dry weather, too. Melville has had enough rain for one season.
“We started putting hay up yesterday,” he said. “We need a couple weeks of weather exactly like this. And then, we need another good rain.”
With Independence Day coming up, Melville has definite thoughts on its meaning.
“I love the country and what it means to be free,” he said. “Because of the freedom of religion and the First and Second Amendments, they’re very important. The rest of the world just doesn’t realize how bad it can be in other countries and how important these freedoms are to us.”
In addition to farming this summer, he hopes to get a little time off for hiking.
“I want to go up to Slickrock, three miles up Hurricane Creek,” he said. “It’s a beautiful spot to hike up to with a beautiful gorge and the water just rushing down through there.”
Like many in the county, Melville likes Wallowa County as it is and has firm advice for anyone thinking of moving here.
“If you want to come here, come here and adapt to this lifestyle,” he said. “Don’t bring Portland up here.”
