ENTERPRISE — Terry Snodderly has lived in Wallowa County virtually all his life, and now has a farm in the Leap area north of Enterprise. His only other family in the county is a sister in Wallowa.
“My family moved here the year I was born, in 1947,” he said.
A lifelong farmer, he also drives grain trucks during harvest season part time. He now leases his farmland to Cornerstone Farms Joint Venture, owned by the Melville family.
Snodderly listed a number of things that he said are his favorites in Wallowa County.
“The wonderful people, the beautiful view and Wallowa Lake,” he said.
In fact, now that spring has sprung, he’s looking forward to those favorite things.
“Getting my boat ready for kokanee fishing,” he said.
Closer to home, Snodderly said he plans to plant a small garden this spring.
“Probably some potatoes,” he said. “It’s an experiment — gardening — for me.”
With the May 16 election coming up, Snodderly has been thinking about the hot-button issue on the ballot — do voters want the county commissioners to consider having the county join Idaho?
“I go to Lewiston occasionally and get acquainted with Idaho people, but I think if we do divide it would make the other part of Oregon really small and they’ll feel inferior with the land size,” he said. “I might consider it, but I don’t think it’s going to fly.”
Aware there’s a housing shortage in the county, Snodderly has some ideas there.
“I think they should ease regulation and allow smaller plots in the county,” he said. “It’s for the people.”
When it comes to people thinking about moving here, his advice is practical.
“Make sure you’ve got a good income and to be conscious of the environment,” he said.
