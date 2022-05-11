ENTERPRISE — Dylan Jennings has lived in Lostine with his parents and sister for 12 years after moving there from Salem.
He’s a senior at Enterprise High School and plans to study business at Oregon State University after graduation. He’s not quite sure what he’ll do with a business degree yet, but hopes to find out. In fact, he has a job at Wheatland Insurance in Enterprise that is helping him on the way.
“I’m a go-fer. You know, go-fer this, go-fer that,” he laughed.
At least he figures a business degree will be a stepping stone toward the career he wants.
As for living in Wallowa County, Jennings likes the quiet lifestyle.
“It’s pretty quiet; it’s nice here,” he said. “I keep to myself pretty much, so the quietness is nice.”
He also likes the people here.
“The people are always nice,” he said.
Once the weather warms, Jennings is looking forward to golfing and working.
“Nothing too crazy,” he said.
He’ll also get out in the woods occasionally.
“I’ll go out and hike around or shoot squirrels,” he said.
He doesn’t attribute the increasing cost of fuel to any one thing in particular.
“I think it’s a combination of things, both politically and actually,” he said. “Blaming any one thing is just not fair.”
He admits to feeling the pinch of the extra cost.
“It costs me a bit more for gas and everything,” he said. “But maybe it’ll be a good push toward more green and renewable energy.”
Interviewed on May 4, the last day for ballots in the primary election to be mailed to voters, Jennings said he won’t be voting because he didn’t receive his ballot in the mail, although he said he’s registered. He didn’t feel inclined to go to the courthouse to get one.
“I figured it was a small enough election that it really didn’t matter,” he said.
Anyone interested in moving here, Jennings said, should be prepared for the weather.
